Traders Buy High Volume of Cirrus Logic Call Options (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,435 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,366% compared to the typical daily volume of 507 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 332.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRUS opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $103.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

