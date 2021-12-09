TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. TRAXIA has a market capitalization of $173,698.75 and approximately $77.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRAXIA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TRAXIA has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00057067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,111.55 or 0.08586784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00079448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,822.38 or 0.99874848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

