Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 164,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $864,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,046,000. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 166,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.59. 13,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

