Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 181,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,799,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

