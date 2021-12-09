Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PFE traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 181,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,799,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
