Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.35. The company had a trading volume of 120,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,874. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $117.30. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a fifty-two week low of $65.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

