Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Biogen makes up approximately 0.9% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.53. The stock had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $264.00 and its 200 day moving average is $308.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.72 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.80.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.