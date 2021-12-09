Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Buys $85,000.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Director Steven B. Lee acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

