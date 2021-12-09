TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.91. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

