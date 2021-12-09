Trollcoin Price Up 64% Over Last 7 Days (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 265.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded up 64% against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,062.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,586.58 or 0.99084139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00047542 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032322 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.02 or 0.00830841 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

