Truist Boosts AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $249.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by Truist from $228.00 to $249.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.94.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $245.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $154.84 and a 52 week high of $247.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,639,577,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after buying an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after buying an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,916,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,573,000 after buying an additional 130,716 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

