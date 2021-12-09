Truist Securities Boosts Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Price Target to $13.00

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

APTS stock opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $741.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.