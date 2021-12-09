Truist Securities Increases REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $120.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

REX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Truist increased their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

REX stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,541 shares of company stock worth $1,086,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

