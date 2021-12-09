Truist Securities Increases REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Price Target to $120.00

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.
REX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Truist increased their price target on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
REX stock opened at $100.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $72.06 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.06.
In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $924,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,541 shares of company stock worth $1,086,665 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.
