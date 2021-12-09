Truist Securities Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $225.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Truist Securities from $326.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

Coupa Software stock opened at $172.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $161.56 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.76.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $268,888.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

