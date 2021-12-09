Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Receives $76.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Trulieve Cannabis stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 478,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,734. Trulieve Cannabis has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $53.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.99.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

