Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 666,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,344,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,238,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,465,000 after buying an additional 37,825 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,167,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,014,000 after buying an additional 231,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.10. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.51%.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

