Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.