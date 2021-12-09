Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $189.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.