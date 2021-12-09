Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 62.2% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 5.7% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

