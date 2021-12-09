Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 956 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEAK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.