TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Shares of MEDS stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $613,000. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

