Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) a C$7.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CPG. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$6.00 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.25.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$6.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$2.79 and a one year high of C$6.85.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,328 shares in the company, valued at C$1,845,033.12.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.