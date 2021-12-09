TUI (LON:TUI) Earns Sell Rating from Citigroup

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.05) to GBX 200 ($2.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price objective on shares of TUI in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price objective on TUI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 206.75 ($2.74).

Get TUI alerts:

TUI stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.97). 3,001,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 325.43. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70). The company has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.