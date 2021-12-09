TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 144 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 144 ($1.91) price objective on TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 160 ($2.12) to GBX 140 ($1.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.85) price target on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.32) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.44) to GBX 245 ($3.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 201.13 ($2.67).

Shares of TUI stock opened at GBX 223.80 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 259.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 325.43. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 189.85 ($2.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 505.60 ($6.70). The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -0.42.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

