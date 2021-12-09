Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,531 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.33% of Tupperware Brands worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 214.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Shares of TUP opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.