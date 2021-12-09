Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TKC stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.