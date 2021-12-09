Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $36.19

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 103257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 192.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 436.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.4% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.