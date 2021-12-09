Tuttle Capital Management LLC Makes New $196,000 Investment in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 61,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,489 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,333.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,290,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,218 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

