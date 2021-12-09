U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. U.S. Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.66.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.