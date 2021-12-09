Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $831,974.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Ubex has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $966,678.72 and approximately $831,974.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.08 or 0.00206529 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001127 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.