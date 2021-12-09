Ubiq (UBQ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11,847.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Ubiq has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $11,847.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Ubiq

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

