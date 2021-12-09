UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HomeServe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of HomeServe from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of HomeServe from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of HomeServe stock opened at $12.15 on Monday. HomeServe has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

