UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.84.

UCBJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays downgraded UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

UCBJY opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. UCB has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $61.96.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

