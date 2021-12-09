Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDMY stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

