Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,676,366 shares.The stock last traded at $2.69 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have recently commented on UGP shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

