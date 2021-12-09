Unibright (UBT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Unibright has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can now be purchased for $1.84 or 0.00003693 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market cap of $275.81 million and $2.67 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unibright Profile

Unibright is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

