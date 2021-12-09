UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €18.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.10 ($20.34) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €14.65 ($16.46) target price on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.03) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.80 ($15.51) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.56 ($16.36).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($14.40) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($20.65).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

