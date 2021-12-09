UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

