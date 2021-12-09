Unification (FUND) Price Down 32.7% This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Unification has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $2.45 million and $22,392.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unification coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.92 or 0.00228829 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

