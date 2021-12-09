Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.98 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

