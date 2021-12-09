Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,930 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 54,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

UNP stock opened at $247.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $249.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

