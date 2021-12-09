Unison Asset Management LLC Has $9.21 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Unison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 8.2% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $256.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.21. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $258.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

