Unison Asset Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Unison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Anthem makes up 6.8% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Anthem by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,030,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,248 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.47.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $415.97 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.04 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $411.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

