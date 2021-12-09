United Maritime Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,792,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,629,000 after purchasing an additional 900,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE:SPOT traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,350. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.36. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.36.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.