United Maritime Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.7% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $619.50. 25,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,116. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $649.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

