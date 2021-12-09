United Maritime Capital LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plug Power alerts:

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 142,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,569,561. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.55. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.