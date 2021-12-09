United Maritime Capital LLC Has $817,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 0.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

VALE traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 271,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,140,846. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. HSBC downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

