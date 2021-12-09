United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.22. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Natural Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.22.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

