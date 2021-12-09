United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $55.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Natural Foods stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

