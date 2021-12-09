United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.
UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
