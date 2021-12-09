United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Raised to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.07% from the company’s current price.

UNFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $55.61 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total value of $418,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

