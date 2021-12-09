United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Gap Down to $31.61

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.61, but opened at $30.97. United States Cellular shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 382 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.43.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after purchasing an additional 640,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 174.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

